Bylykbashi on Hyseni-Agasi case: Parliament should dissolve, elections with a technical government

Democratic Party MP Oerd Bylykbashi has reacted to the latest developments involving the former head of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni, and suspicions of favoritism and assistance toward Ergys Agasi.

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He called for Parliament to dissolve itself and pave the way for new elections, arguing that the country must transition to a technical government.

According to him, the legislature should make way for citizens to vote with a technical executive, because people should no longer have to bear this shame.

The Democratic MP’s statement comes at a time when the Hyseni-Agasi case has sparked strong reactions in politics.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 14:00

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