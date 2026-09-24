Parliament approves sending Albanian troops to Gaza, Speaker Peleshi closes session early

The plenary session this Wednesday unfolded at a rapid pace and under high tension. After lawmakers returned to the chamber, Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi instructed an immediate shift to the voting procedure, without opening debate.

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All bills on the agenda were greenlit by the majority. Among them, the key vote was on the deployment of our Armed Forces in the international peacekeeping mission underway in Gaza.

Parliament also approved several additions and amendments to the law ‘On the takeover of companies with public offer’, giving legal force to this new document. Immediately after this process concluded, the session was declared closed, in an atmosphere charged with protests and uproar from the opposition.