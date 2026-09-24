Journalists’ association condemns Vlora Hyseni’s blackmail of journalist Klodiana Lala: Withdraw your statements immediately

The Albanian Journalists’ Association has reacted sharply following the statements and attacks by former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni against News24 journalist Klodiana Lala, describing them as blackmail against the media and calling for SPAK’s intervention.

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The association expressed that a person under investigation by the justice system must answer before the competent authorities, while emphasizing that pressure or blackmail against journalists cannot be tolerated.

The association calls on Hyseni to immediately withdraw her statements, while urging the Special Structure to treat the alleged episode of blackmail against the journalist with seriousness.

REACTIONThe Albanian Journalists’ Association condemns in the strongest terms the blackmail and attacks by SPAK suspect, former SHISH chief Vlora Hyseni, against journalist Klodiana Lala.Every justice suspect must answer only to justice, while blackmail against journalists cannot be tolerated.The association calls on Mrs. Hyseni to immediately withdraw her statements, and urges the Special Structure to view this episode of blackmail by her against a journalist with seriousness.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 14:01

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