Former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni publicly accused Klodiana Lala, journalist responds: vulgar attack, said not a word about SPAK suspicions against her

Journalist Klodiana Lala has responded to the verbal attack made against her by former State Intelligence Service chief Vlora Hyseni, who, after being asked whether she had distributed state secrets, as the Special Prosecution suspects, accused the reporter of meeting with Serbian agents.

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Journalist Lala described Hyseni’s statement as a personal attack and blackmail, in revenge for informing the public about the details of the accusations weighing on the former SHISH chief and the criminal activity she is suspected of being involved in.

The News24 reporter called the language used by the former head of the Albanian Secret Service vulgar and highlighted her silence on her own criminal case.

“Asked by News24 whether she had distributed classified materials to citizen Ergys Agasi, the MP chose to counterattack with vulgar language against journalists and to blackmail them over meetings in different hotels. That was Ms. Hyseni’s response, but not a word about the materials she distributed and which, according to the Special Prosecution, she is suspected of having distributed to citizen Ergys Agasi,” Lala said.