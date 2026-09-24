Haxhiu postpones comment on Constitutional Court decision, focuses today on honoring hero Bunjaku

During an appearance in Banjska, where the martyr Afrim Bunjaku was being commemorated, the speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, refused to give an immediate assessment regarding the ruling of the Constitutional Court. This decision found delays in the formation of the newly elected legislature and the failure to complete its leadership structure.

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She clarified that her position on this matter will be made public on Friday, after the session of the new presidency. Addressing journalists, Haxhiu emphasized that tomorrow will be the right moment for media discussions, while today is entirely dedicated to paying homage to the hero.

“I invite you to the Assembly of Kosovo tomorrow, after the conclusion of the presidency meeting, to discuss these topics,” she said, underlining the need to respect the figure of Afrim Bunjaku during this commemorative day.