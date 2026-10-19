Road and railway infrastructure, plans to bring Kosovo closer to international markets

As part of the Balkan Summit, the panel dedicated to transport focused on expanding the road and railway network, integrating Kosovo into global markets, and advancing regional mobility corridors.

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During the discussion titled “Moving the corridor: Roads, railways and bridges to Europe,” representatives from Kosovo, North Macedonia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) analyzed the importance of infrastructure projects for economic growth, the faster movement of goods and passengers, and attracting foreign investment.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Zef Morina emphasized the major impact of the transport sector on the country’s progress, especially when infrastructure is interconnected with that of neighboring countries.

He added that the ministry’s focus remains on modernizing roads and railways, particularly highlighting Kosovo’s connection with European and Western Balkan corridors.

According to him, the Durrës-Pristina railway line is a priority, as it would provide Kosovo with more direct routes to international markets.

Morina: Corridor infrastructure linking Kosovo with Europe and the Western Balkans remains a top priority

“Transport plays an essential role in the country’s development. Its value becomes even greater when there is an opportunity for integration with all countries. In general, transport occupies a special place in economic development. As a ministry, we are focused on two areas, rail and road transport, particularly on the projects we have just launched. Our main priority is the corridor infrastructure linking Kosovo with European and Western Balkan countries. Likewise, the motorways we are building have brought significant infrastructure developments, in line with European Union corridors. A key element is the Durrës-Pristina railway, which has special priority because through it Kosovo can connect with international markets,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Kaltrina Zekolli Shaqiri, praised cooperation with Kosovo, emphasizing that facilitating border crossings and joint infrastructure projects are of strategic importance.

Speaking about the progress of Corridor 8, she announced that advances had been made on several sections, highlighting the start of works in Kičevo, a project worth 130 million euros supported by European financial institutions.

Shaqiri: During these two years in government, we have had excellent cooperation with Kosovo

“Over these two years in government, cooperation with Kosovo has been excellent. We have facilitated cross-border crossings and continued with infrastructure projects such as Skopje-Blace – Tetovo – Prizren. The interconnection of corridors eight and ten is extremely important, and we are determined to move it forward. When we talk about infrastructure projects, it is not only about roads, but also about greater proximity, unity and trust that binds us more closely and increases foreign investment. Starting with Corridor 8, we have made significant progress. All participating countries have demonstrated their readiness. Corridor 8 is progressing very well, starting from Tetovo, where 13 km have already been added, followed by the second section, Gostivar. A few days ago, we started works in Kičevo, worth 130 million euros, as part of the corridor, supported by the European bank and with a grant from the European fund for the Western Balkans. We have managed to open around 40 km to traffic and aim to have the entire motorway operational by 2027. The connection with Albania will be completed. As for the section with Bulgaria, communication is very good; we have met several times and have requested support from European Union financial institutions,” she said.

Meanwhile, EBRD Transport Director for Kosovo Bardh Kukaj identified three key projects for regional infrastructure, including an international transport project, the motorway that will improve the Durrës-Banull connection, and the Durrës-Pristina railway.

Kukaj noted that the motorway project is particularly important because of the current connection between the R6 and R7 motorways, as traffic through the outskirts of Pristina increases transport costs and extends travel time.

Kukaj: I would like to highlight three projects

“There are three projects I would like to highlight. The first is a project we consider international, linking the South Caucasus, through North Macedonia, to northern Kosovo and Serbia. This is an important process for Kosovo, as our country does not need to create a new system that already exists. We hope that in the near future we will see many projects and significant progress in this direction. This project is important to us because we have invested a great deal of time and resources in it. The second project, which we are currently preparing, concerns road infrastructure. Recently, we received approval from the European Union, specifically from the Western Balkans Investment Framework, and we have begun technical assistance for the design of the project. This is the motorway, an important project for Kosovo, considering that the junction of the two existing motorways, R6 and R7, is located on the outskirts of Pristina. If you are coming from North Macedonia, you have to pass through Pristina to enter the motorway leading to Albania. This increases the transport costs of goods and trade, as well as travel time for passengers. It also increases the traffic burden in Pristina, where queues and congestion are already evident and are expected to continue. This is the main focus for Kosovo and the region, as the project would reduce travel time for both goods and passengers. The motorway would run from Durrës to Banull and facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between North Macedonia and Albania. I would like to emphasize that this third motorway will be the longest and is currently estimated to cost around 400 million euros. The third project I want to mention is the Durrës-Pristina railway. A feasibility study has currently been prepared for it, but the implementation of this project is expected in the medium and long term. This project will cost 1.8 billion euros,” he said.