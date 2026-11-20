Gentian Sala has stepped down from his position as head of the Electronic and Postal Communications Authority (AKEP), a role he had held since February 2025.

Sources indicate that he made the decision to leave some time ago and has notified the Albanian Parliament of his resignation, thus bringing an end to his mandate at the helm of the institution.

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Following this, procedures are expected to open for selecting and appointing the new head of AKEP.

So far, no official reason has been made public for Sala’s decision.

However, his resignation comes at a time when suspicions have emerged that he may be connected to matters under investigation by judicial authorities, particularly the case in which the names of Ergys Agasi and Vlora Hyseni are mentioned.