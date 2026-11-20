The successful stock market debut of Anthropic created enthusiasm, but it was not enough to calm investors, as financial markets are once again under pressure due to renewed concerns over the sustainability of investments in artificial intelligence.

The roughly 2% decline recorded on Wall Street then spread to Asian and European stock markets. In Asia, all markets closed the day with significant losses: the Seoul stock exchange posted the biggest drop at 5.21%, followed by Tokyo, where the Nikkei index lost 5.06%.

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Hong Kong (-2.2%), Shanghai (-1.2%), and Shenzhen (-3.6%) also closed the day in negative territory. Selling pressure was particularly concentrated on technology companies and semiconductor manufacturers.

Shares of Advantest fell 10%, Tokyo Electron 7%, Samsung Electronics lost 7%, and Taiwanese giant TSMC nearly 5%.

According to analysts, investors are pulling capital out of the stock market and moving it toward safer financial instruments, particularly government bonds.

Meanwhile, European stock markets, from Milan to Frankfurt and Paris, all started the day with losses.

Anthropic’s historic stock market debut failed to change the atmosphere of uncertainty. The company’s shares, initially offered at $83, opened with a 34% gain and closed the session at $97.17, marking a 17% profit.

However, this success has not convinced investors that the expansion of the artificial intelligence sector can continue at the same pace.

Markets are seeing growing doubts over the increasingly high valuations of technology companies and over the possibility that massive investments in artificial intelligence may not justify expectations.

Adding to these uncertainties are the potential restrictions by the Trump administration on exports of American chips, which could affect the entire global technology industry.