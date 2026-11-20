The level of distrust between the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party has pushed the latter to formally address the CEC with a request that electronic identification not be implemented in the May 9 elections.

To convince the members of the Regulatory Commission, the DP’s legal representative, Marash Logu, submitted the report on data interlinking from the electronic identification devices used in previous elections.

Të lidhura None found

In the submitted request, the Democratic Party expresses its opposition to electronic voter identification in the local elections of May 9, 2027 and asks the commission not to approve the relevant proposal. According to the DP, the official reports drafted by representatives of the Central Election Commission have shown that double and multiple voting is not prevented. There are even cases reported by the State Election Commission itself in which the same citizen voted with 27 different cards, using the same fingerprint. For this reason, the Democratic Party is against the use of electronic identification devices in the local elections of May 9, 2027.

Because of this request, the members of the Regulatory Commission asked for time to obtain an opinion from Deputy Commissioner Lealba Pelinku, who is responsible for election technology.

For this act to be approved, four votes in favor are needed from the five members of the Regulatory Commission; since two of the members were proposed by the opposition, its passage is considered impossible.

Electronic identification was applied for the first time in the 2021 parliamentary elections, as one of the points of the June 5 agreement between the SP and the DP, mediated by former U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim.

To implement electronic identification, more than 5,200 devices have been purchased, at an estimated cost of around 30 million euros.