Berisha: Democrats are the architects of the end of evil; opposition protests were a rallying cry for Albanians and the international community

The leader of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, has accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of using the state administration, public funds, and criminal structures to influence the election result.

In his speech, Berisha described the elections as a confrontation with what he called a “party-state” and claimed that the opposition faced a broad mechanism of pressure and vote manipulation.

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He raised claims about the use of employment in the administration, construction permits, legalizations, and property certificates for electoral purposes. Berisha also accused the government of links to criminal groups and drug trafficking, asserting that 29,000 hectares of cannabis were planted during the election campaign.

Speaking about the opposition’s activity after the elections, the DP leader focused on the protests held from December to May. He described them as a “rallying cry for Albanians and the international community,” praising the stance of the Democratic Party’s deputies and leaders.

According to Berisha, the opposition’s denunciations have led to the Special Prosecution with hundreds of files related to allegations of corruption and abuse. He said that despite the opposition’s problems and shortcomings during the electoral process, under normal conditions the elections would have been won by it.

At the conclusion of his speech, Berisha declared that the government and the organization he described as criminal are nearing their end, while he considered the Democrats as the “heralds” and “architects of the end” of what he called the evil in the country.

He then added that the opposition faced not only the party-state, which, in order to steal the elections, just like Tunisia’s Saied, arrested the leaders of the two main opposition parties in the election year and placed the leader of the third party under criminal prosecution. According to him, this political force organized, in flagrant violation of the country’s laws and international laws on elections, 4,500 activities, including the 7-million criminal activity of the Giro d’Italia on voting day, just to influence Albanian voters to vote for it.

Berisha said they faced a man who made available all the billions, financial and human potential, with tens of thousands of administration employees, in violation of every law.

He added that they faced a man who used all executive power, thousands of hirings, construction permits, property certificates, and legalization permits to steal the votes of Albanians.

Berisha described Rama as a “drug boss,” whom the American press rightly called “Ramaduro,” and said that just for votes he decreed the planting of 29,000 hectares of cannabis during the election campaign.

The DP leader declared that they faced a man who organized the most powerful drug cartels in Europe to steal the votes of Albanian citizens. He stressed that no dictatorship in Europe has used against its own citizens a force as evil as drugs, which he called “the power of evil.”

Referring to the rooms with euros, Berisha said that what was seen was one, with 40 million or however much it had, but he guaranteed that there are dozens and hundreds of such rooms across Albania, crime money that rushed in every way against citizens.

Nevertheless, he assessed that with work, dedication, and effort, despite defects, undeniable problems, and fair criticisms of one another, and even though they could have performed better, they proved that under normal election conditions they would have been the winners of the elections.

Berisha said they have gathered at a critical but also very positive moment. According to him, Edi Rama’s “narco-state” and his criminal organization are mortally wounded.

He stressed that thanks to the unbeaten and uncompromising stance of the deputies and leaders of the Democratic Party, hundreds of files of their monstrous crimes were sent to the Special Prosecution.

Berisha added that hundreds of denunciations were made in the halls of this building and everywhere against the endless thefts and endless abuses of this criminal organization.

Returning to the opposition protests, he said that their series from December, when the Balluku scandal erupted, until May, were rallying cries for Albanians, but also a rallying cry for the international community.

In closing, Berisha declared that every evil has an end, that there is no evil without an end, and that the Democrats are not only the heralds but also the architects of the end of this evil.