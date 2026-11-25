Review low wages/ 29 associations and trade unions write to government and EU: Do not tax the minimum wage

ProEksport Albania and 28 trade unions and civil society organizations have sent a letter to Prime Minister Edi Rama, Speaker of Parliament Niko Peleshi and the EU Delegation in Albania.

They are calling for the minimum wage to be exempt from taxation and for the method of calculating tax on low wages to be changed.

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The organizations propose that the tax-free threshold be set equal to the official minimum wage and automatically increased alongside it.

They also say that the way tax is applied to low wages should be reviewed.

They are calling for the portion of the wage up to the tax-free threshold to remain exempt even when the gross wage exceeds that limit.

Under the proposal, tax should be calculated only on the amount exceeding the threshold, so that every increase in gross pay also increases the employee’s net income.

The letter gives the current formula as an example: when an employee’s gross wage increases by 1,000 lek, from 50,000 to 51,000 lek, their net income falls by 1,192 lek. The organizations point out that a pay rise should not result in a reduction in the employee’s income.

According to their calculations, under the formula retained by the draft law for low wages, a gross wage of 50,000 lek results in net pay of 44,400 lek after contributions.

When the gross wage rises to 51,000 lek, the personal allowance falls from 50,000 to 35,000 lek, tax reaches 2,080 lek and net pay becomes 43,208 lek.

Thus, the organizations add, a gross increase of 1,000 lek results in 1,192 lek less per month for the employee. They describe this as an unacceptable paradox, since a small pay rise ultimately leaves employees with less income.

The letter also warns that if the official minimum wage increases while the tax-free threshold remains at 50,000 lek, even people receiving the minimum wage could begin paying tax on their wages.

According to the signatories, the initiative is not linked solely to the interests of one economic sector, but aims to serve the common interests of employees, families, consumers and businesses.

Business associations and trade unions believe that the change in the brackets included in the draft income tax law, which is part of the fiscal package, eases taxation on gross wages above 200,000 lek per month.

For a wage of 100,000 lek, monthly tax remains 9,100 lek, while for a wage of 300,000 lek it falls by 10,000 lek per month.

The organizations are asking the Ministry of Finance to present alternatives that give priority to employees with low and middle incomes. They say that even a small change in net pay directly affects people’s ability to cover their monthly expenses.

Regarding their concerns and proposals related to the fiscal package, the signatories are requesting a hearing with representatives of employees, consumers, small businesses and civil society organizations.

They are also calling on the responsible committee to include the proposals in its report and explain how they have been addressed.