Works to restore block B1 at KEK continue late into the night

Employees of the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) are working to bring block B1 of the Kosova B Thermal Power Plant back into operation.

According to the New Union of KEK, engagement on the ground continues even during the late hours of the night, while workers are being praised for the dedication shown in restoring the production unit.

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Among the employees singled out by the union is Elbasan Nebihi, a welder at the Kosova B Thermal Power Plant and a member of this organization.

“Despite fatigue and difficulties, these workers are giving their maximum for KEK and the country’s energy security,” the union’s announcement says.

The union has thanked everyone engaged in this process, highlighting the professionalism and sense of responsibility they are showing.

“KEK is our home, and the workers are its pillar!” the announcement further states.

It has not been announced when block B1 is expected to return to operation.