Rama: We neutralized the explosive drone targeting the Prime Minister’s Office; the protest is being led by others, not the youth

Edi Rama said that young people and students feel disappointed and angry and are demanding change, as is natural at their age. However, he said, those on the boulevard have become hostages of the group of firebrands at the head of the protest. He said that masked individuals are also widely using minors as human shields to advance, and that the protest is being organized by other hands, since the youth would not have thought of taking things this far.

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Rama also declared that, two days earlier, an explosive-laden drone targeting the Prime Minister’s Office had been neutralized. According to him, the plan was to set fire to the inner courtyard, where the wooden structure is located, with consequences that, as he said, only God could know.