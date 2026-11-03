Raiffeisen Bank robbery in Tirana: Perpetrator took €60,000; suspected of having an accomplice inside the institution

The robbery at Raiffeisen Bank in Tirana’s Komuna e Parisit area, in which around €60,000 was taken, lasted just three minutes. Police are reportedly investigating a person suspected of having surveilled the bank before the incident, but there is no evidence yet of their involvement.

According to investigators, the perpetrator had precise information about where the money was located, raising suspicions that they may have received help from others, including bank employees.

Të lidhura None found

Another line of investigation is whether the same person also carried out a robbery at another bank in June, not far from the scene.

These suspicions are based on the fact that, in both cases, the perpetrator disappeared at the same location. However, this lead has yet to be verified.