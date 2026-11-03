Students enter Faculty of Civil Engineering: Rama, resign (VIDEO)

Students have continued their protest in Tirana. The young protesters have carried on marching through the capital’s universities, repeating anti-government chants and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

During their march, protesters also entered the Faculty of Civil Engineering, where they called for a boycott of classes and urged students to join the protest.

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“Rama, resign” is one of the slogans accompanying the young protesters’ march.

The students have said they will not stop until their demands are met.