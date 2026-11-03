Helped Ergys Agasi while he was on the run / Special Court of Appeal upholds ruling for Fatjon Kalluci, changes measure for Embro Sulejmani

The Special Court of Appeal has upheld the detention measure for Fatjon Kalluci, former head of the Scientific Police, who was arrested on suspicion of leaking secret documents to help Ergys Agasi while he was wanted by SPAK.

Meanwhile, the Special Court of Appeal against Corruption and Organized Crime has changed the security measure for Embro Sulejmani, an employee of the “Kodra e Kuajve” agritourism business, placing him under “obligation to report” and a “ban on leaving the country.”

Të lidhura None found

He is accused of aiding the perpetrator of a crime after deleting security camera footage from places Agasi visited while on the run.

It is worth recalling that, in connection with this case, at SPAK’s request, the Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime imposed two security measures on former SHISH head Vlora Hyseni: “house arrest” and “suspension from the exercise of public functions.”

She is suspected of helping Ergys Agasi with state information while he was on the run.

NOTICE:

1. The decision no. 67, dated 21.09.2026, of the Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime is upheld with regard to the orders concerning Mr. E.S.

2. The decision no. 70, dated 24.09.2026, of the Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime is amended with regard to the orders concerning Mr. E.S.

3. The security measure “Prohibition on leaving the state,” provided for under Article 233 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, is imposed on Mr. E.S.

4. Mr. E.S. is ordered not to leave the territory of the Republic of Albania without the court’s prior authorization.

5. Mr. E.S. is prohibited from using identity documents to leave the country without the court’s prior authorization.

6. The security measure “Obligation to report to the judicial police” is imposed on Mr. E.S., pursuant to Article 234 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

7. Mr. E.S. is required to report on the first and third Monday of each month, at 09:00, to the judicial police officer investigating the case, as well as whenever summoned by the prosecuting authorities during the criminal proceedings.

8. Mr. E.S. is ordered to be released immediately, provided his personal liberty is not restricted on another legal basis.

9. The decision no. 70, dated 24.09.2026, of the Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime is upheld with regard to the orders concerning Mr. F.K.

10. The Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime is ordered to enforce this decision.

11. Pursuant to Article 103 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, publication of this decision is prohibited until the preliminary investigation is concluded.

12. An appeal against this decision may be filed with the Supreme Court within 45 days, starting from the day after notification of the reasoned decision.

Issued in Tirana on 03.11.2026.