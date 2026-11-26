Qorrolli: PDK has not yet submitted the draft of the new law on the Special Court

Vigan Qorrolli, chair of the Committee on Legislation in the Assembly of Kosovo, announced that the draft proposed by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) for the new law related to the Special Court has not yet arrived.

He explained that this is a new legislative initiative, which must undergo all procedures provided for by the Constitution and the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure.

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Qorrolli stated that the Democratic Party has not yet submitted the preliminary draft, which must go through procedures, as it is a new legislative initiative. He added that this initiative must comply with all constitutional rules and those of the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure.

According to him, after the draft is submitted, the Government’s opinion must first be obtained, and then the initiative is processed for review in the Committee on Legislation. He stressed that in this process the Government’s assessment must first be ensured, while the matter then passes to the Committee on Legislation.

Qorrolli also commented on tomorrow’s deadline for filing an appeal against the decision of the court in The Hague.