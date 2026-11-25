In a declaration submitted to the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikolloski listed real estate, two cars and several bank accounts registered in his and his wife’s names.

The real estate registered in his wife’s name includes a building plot in the Ohrid 3 cadastral municipality. The stated area is 60, and its value is 5,400,000 denars. The property was acquired in 2018 through denationalization and is registered as wholly owned. It is designated for an A1-1 residential house with a yard—a detached house.

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Nikolloski declared a 2018 Skoda Superb in his name, with a registered value of 1,800,000 denars. The vehicle was acquired under a sale-and-purchase agreement. A 2017 Jeep MX Compass, valued at 2,100,000 denars, is registered in his wife’s name and was also bought under a sale-and-purchase agreement.

The document also includes information about bank accounts. In Nikolloski’s name, it lists a denar transaction account, a euro account and other unrestricted-term deposits in denars. Salary and a credit card are listed as the basis for acquiring them.

His wife declared a denar transaction account, a foreign-currency account in euros and another denar transaction account. The stated sources for these accounts are salary and income.

According to the declared figures, the land is valued at 5.4 million denars, while the two cars had a combined value of 3.9 million denars when acquired.

The information about Nikolloski’s assets was taken from his declaration to the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption.