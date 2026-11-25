Turkey’s high court closes the door on presidential race as Erdogan rival’s diploma is annulled

Ekrem Imamoglu, the jailed former mayor of Istanbul and one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strongest political opponents, has suffered another setback in his legal and political battle.

One of Turkey’s highest courts has upheld the annulment of his university degree, removing his eligibility to run for president in the next election.

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Turkey’s Council of State announced on Wednesday that it had upheld the decision to revoke the degree Imamoglu received in 1994, citing irregularities in his academic record.

The ruling closes the usual avenues of appeal, but the former mayor’s defense team has said it will take the case to the Constitutional Court to challenge it.

The case carries major political weight because Turkey’s Constitution requires presidential candidates to have completed higher education. As long as Imamoglu’s degree remains annulled, he cannot run in the presidential election.

The case concerns suspected irregularities in his transfer to a university in Istanbul. Imamoglu has denied the allegations and said the decision to annul his degree is politically motivated.

Imamoglu condemns judicial interference

The former mayor did not immediately comment after the ruling was announced. However, last week, after a pro-government newspaper published the outcome of the case before his lawyers received official notice, he called the authorities’ actions “illegal judicial operations.”

Imamoglu has been in pretrial detention since March 2025 and faces several corruption charges, which he denies. According to reports, if convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to more than 2,000 years in prison.

The Erdogan government, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied political interference in the justice system, insisting that the courts act independently.

$20 billion scandal rocks Erdogan’s party

As Turkey’s opposition faces numerous court cases, Erdogan’s ruling party is grappling with a stock market crisis known as the “Ponzi” scandal.

At the center of the case are investment funds worth a total of around $20 billion, affecting nearly half a million investors.

The crisis erupted in mid-September, when several large investment funds said they could not meet investors’ requests to withdraw their money. Regulators subsequently ordered the liquidation of 131 investment funds, and authorities opened a criminal investigation into possible illegal trading and market manipulation.

More than 100 people have been arrested as part of the investigation, including senior officials, regulators and politicians. The scandal has roiled Turkey’s stock exchange, as hundreds of thousands of investors try to recover their money.

One of Erdogan’s closest associates resigns

Hayati Yazici, one of the Turkish president’s closest associates and longtime friends, is at the center of political developments.

Yazici, who has known Erdogan for more than 30 years, resigned on Tuesday as deputy leader of the ruling AKP after his son was implicated in the financial scandal.

In a statement on social media, he said he had never been involved in any suspicious activity and defended his son, saying he was innocent. Yazici himself does not face allegations of wrongdoing.

Former minister suspected of making $40 million from investments

Former minister and AKP official Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya is also among those named in the investigation.

According to information published by the Financial Times, Kaya is suspected of making around $40 million from investments in funds linked to the scandal.

She has denied the allegations and was arrested on suspicion of participating in a criminal organization. After 19 days in prison, she was released on Tuesday and placed under house arrest.

Her release prompted a response from the opposition. Oya Tekin, the mayor of an opposition-led municipality who has been in prison for nearly 18 months and has appealed a bribery conviction, said: “I want the same justice that was applied in Kaya’s case.”

Erdogan’s support declines as inflation nears 30%

The financial scandal comes as polls show declining support for the ruling party. According to data cited by the Financial Times, the AKP has lost more than four percentage points since September, when the crisis erupted, with its support falling from levels close to 33%.

Berk Esen, an associate professor of political science at Istanbul’s Sabanci University, links the judicial pressure on the opposition to the decline in Erdogan’s electoral support.

“The relentless judicial attacks on the opposition are due to the decline in voter support for Erdogan, and the Ponzi scandal has made the situation even worse,” he said.

According to Esen, the government’s aim is to weaken the opposition so that it no longer poses a serious challenge in elections.