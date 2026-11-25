GJKKO postpones ruling on a part of the “Veliaj” case, seeks more time to review objections

The Special Court has postponed until tomorrow its ruling on businessman Elman Abule and the other defendants in a part of the case linked to Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj.

The trial panel needs more time to review the written objections submitted by the defendants and their lawyers. As a result, the ruling, which was expected this Wednesday, will be announced tomorrow, November 26, at 3:30 p.m.

Të lidhura None found

Abule, who has been placed under house arrest, appeared at the Special Court today to await the ruling.

In this part of the case, eight people and three commercial companies have been charged. The case is being heard under the abbreviated trial procedure.

On November 10, GJKKO concluded its review of the objections submitted by the defendants and their lawyers. However, the court said it needed additional time to assess the written arguments before issuing its final ruling.

In its closing arguments on June 3, the Special Prosecution Office requested a total of 28 years in prison for six defendants, as well as fines for the three commercial companies.

SPAK has requested that Elman Abule be the only defendant to serve his sentence in prison. Prosecutors have sought a seven-year sentence, which would be reduced to four years and eight months under the abbreviated trial procedure.

The businessman is accused of money laundering. According to SPAK, through his company “Rametal,” he is suspected of helping transfer money to entities linked to Ajola Xoxa, Erion Veliaj’s wife, using invoices suspected of being fictitious.

For Ina Goxhaj, former executive director of the nonprofit organization “BYL-A,” SPAK has also requested a seven-year prison sentence, which would be reduced to four years and eight months under the abbreviated trial procedure. Unlike its request for Abule, prosecutors have asked that Goxhaj’s sentence be suspended and that she be placed on probation.

Goxhaj faces charges of active corruption and money laundering. SPAK’s investigation has raised suspicions that “BYL-A” was in fact run by Ajola Xoxa, while Goxhaj is officially listed as the organization’s head. The investigation has focused on funds the organization received from public institutions to organize cultural activities.