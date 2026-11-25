Hungary’s ambassador to Kosovo, László István Dux, met with the Committee on the Rights and Interests of Communities and Return, led by its deputy chair, Adnan Rrustemi. The discussion focused on the rights of non-majority communities, their representation in institutions, and cooperation between Kosovo and Hungary.

Rrustemi thanked Dux for his visit and Hungary’s continued support for Kosovo. He spoke about the Committee’s work and the constitutional and institutional mechanisms that protect communities’ rights and ensure their representation in the Assembly.

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The Hungarian ambassador asked about the Committee’s work and the situation of non-majority communities in Kosovo. He praised Kosovo’s experience in protecting their rights and outlined Hungary’s experience with community representation in institutions.

Committee members stressed that constitutional guarantees must be implemented and accompanied by concrete steps to include communities in institutional life. The discussion also covered legislation on their rights and possible changes in this area.

At the end of the meeting, the parties pledged to continue cooperating and exchange experiences to advance communities’ rights and interests.