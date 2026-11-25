Ada Suleyman, a well-known television presenter in Azerbaijan, has died in a serious road accident.

The accident happened just hours after the presenter celebrated her 31st birthday.

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Suleyman was traveling with her close friend, Anar Karimov, when their car crashed at high speed into the back of a truck.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, November 23, killing the ARB TV presenter and her friend.

According to reports, Suleyman had arranged for a driver to take her home. However, her friend Karimov insisted on driving the car himself, leading to the tragedy.

The cause of the accident has not yet been officially confirmed, while Anar Karimov’s family have denied claims that he was drunk at the time he was driving.

Police are investigating the incident to establish exactly what happened.