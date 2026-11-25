The absence of the drug “Paclitaxel” at the Oncology Clinic is once again leaving patients without the treatment they need.

SDSM says patients have been told that the drug may not be available until after New Year’s. In response to the situation, SDSM’s Elena Radeska called for the resignation of Sasho Klekovski, accusing him of plunging the healthcare system into chaos.

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Klekovski, for his part, has repeatedly stated that responsibility for the shortage of medicines lies with the Clinic and distributors, not the Ministry of Health.

“With Klekovski and Mickoski, healthcare is in chaos, medicines are in short supply, and patients are being left without the treatment they urgently need. Oncology patients are once again facing a shortage of ‘Paclitaxel’ and are being sent home without receiving treatment. According to the notice they received, the drug will not be available until after New Year’s. This forces patients to wait, even though every day without treatment could be decisive for their lives,” said SDSM’s Elena Radeva.