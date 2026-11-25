Four suspects in Arlinda Zekaj’s murder remanded in custody for one month

The Basic Court in Peja has ordered one month of pretrial detention for N.S., D.S., M.P. and G.B., who are suspected of involvement in the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

According to the court’s announcement, the Serious Crimes Department approved the request by the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja to impose this measure on the four defendants.

Të lidhura None found

Preliminary proceedings judge Sami Sharaxhiu ruled that N.S. and D.S. be held in pretrial detention on suspicion of the criminal offense of “Assisting in the commission of the criminal offense of aggravated murder,” as provided for in Article 173, paragraph 1, points 1.3 and 1.4, in conjunction with Article 33 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo (CCRK). M.P. and G.B. are suspected of the offense of “Providing assistance to perpetrators after the commission of a criminal offense,” under Article 380, paragraph 3, of the CCRK.

For N.S. and D.S., the measure begins on 24.11.2026 at 09:30 and lasts until 24.12.2026. For M.P. and G.B., pretrial detention begins on 24.11.2026 at 10:00 and ends on 24.12.2026.

The parties may appeal the ruling within 48 hours of receiving it.