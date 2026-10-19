Protests in Tirana, 15-year-old detained for breaking an ATM

Tirana Police have released a video and a statement regarding the incidents that occurred in the capital during the protests in recent days.

Të lidhura None found

Following investigative and operational actions to identify those responsible for violations of the law, specialists from the Sector for the Investigation of Serious Crimes Against Property detained a 15-year-old.

According to police suspicions, the minor is one of the people who broke an ATM on “Luigj Gurakuqi” Street on 15.10.2026.

Investigations are continuing to identify and detain other people suspected of having taken part in the incident.

The procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecution Office for further action.