Albanian doctors in Germany petition the Bundestag: Do not stay silent about Albania, the use of tear gas has been disproportionate!

A group of Albanian doctors and healthcare professionals living and working in Germany have launched a petition addressed to the German Bundestag and German members of the European Parliament.

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In the petition, they express concern about the situation in Albania and the protests that, according to them, have been taking place in Tirana and other cities for more than four months.

They are calling for a public stance in defense of the right to peaceful protest, as well as an independent and transparent investigation into allegations of disproportionate use of force by the police.

“Human rights organizations have reported disproportionate use of force by the police and the deployment of tear gas without warning. The EU Delegation in Tirana has also called for a swift investigation into these allegations,” the statement reads.

A specific part of the petition is also dedicated to reports about the use of vehicles perceived as ambulances in support of police operations.

The doctors are demanding guarantees of impartial medical care for all those injured, as well as protection for medical personnel and journalists.

“As doctors, we know what kind of harm tear gas causes, especially to children, the elderly, and the chronically ill. Ambulances and medical personnel must serve only the care of the injured, never as part of police operations,” the statement continues.

They call on German lawmakers to place this issue on the agenda of Albania’s EU accession process, particularly in relation to the rule of law and fundamental rights.

The petition appeals for the use of available diplomatic tools to prevent further escalation of the situation.

THE LETTER:

Dear Members of Parliament,

We, Albanian doctors and healthcare professionals living and working in Germany, are following the situation in Albania with great concern. How long will Europe remain silent while citizens take to the streets to peacefully demand their democratic rights?

For more than four months, thousands of citizens, including many students and young people, have been protesting in Tirana and other cities. Human rights organizations have reported disproportionate use of force by the police and the deployment of tear gas without warning. The EU Delegation in Tirana has also called for a swift investigation into these allegations. Particularly concerning are reports about vehicles perceived as ambulances that appear to have been used in support of police operations.

As doctors, we know what kind of harm tear gas causes, especially to children, the elderly, and the chronically ill. Ambulances and medical personnel must serve only the care of the injured, never as part of police operations.

For this reason, we ask you:

To take a public stance in defense of the right to peaceful protest in Albania.

To call on Albanian authorities for an independent and transparent investigation into the disproportionate use of force and into cases involving medical vehicles.

To demand guarantees of impartial medical care for all those injured and protection for medical personnel and journalists.

To place this issue on the agenda of Albania’s EU accession process, particularly in the chapters on the rule of law and fundamental rights.

To use all available diplomatic tools to prevent further escalation.

Many of us are German citizens and contribute every day to Germany’s healthcare system. Our parents, brothers, sisters, and relatives live in Albania. What happens there is not a distant political issue for us — it directly affects our families.

Europe cannot defend democracy only through solemn speeches. European values must not stop at the borders of the European Union. Albania needs a Europe that sees, hears, and demands accountability. Not someday, but now.

With the highest respect,

Albanian doctors and healthcare professionals in Germany.