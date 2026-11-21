Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro shoots himself while under investigation for the Via D’Amelio massacre that killed Borsellino

Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro has died after shooting himself with a firearm. According to official sources, the 78-year-old was found dead in his holiday villa in Tuscany.

De Gennaro had been deeply shaken by the investigation that the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office had opened against him over the “Via D’Amelio” massacre, the attack in which judge Paolo Borsellino lost his life. In that case he was under investigation for misdirecting the inquiry. On December 1, the Court of Appeal was expected to rule on the request for his arrest, after the preliminary investigations judge had previously rejected it.

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Investigators are trying to fully reconstruct the circumstances of the event. Initial evidence shows that De Gennaro was alone at home at the time of his death. His family members raised the alarm, worried that they had not heard from him since the evening of Friday, November 20. At around 9:00 a.m., the villa’s maintenance staff notified the Carabinieri.

Then, at 9:38 a.m., the police themselves called the 118 medical emergency service to confirm the death. De Gennaro had died instantly. The coroner appointed by the Grosseto Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor on the case, and experts from the RIS scientific police arrived at the scene and carried out an inspection of the residence.

The Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office had placed De Gennaro under investigation for misdirecting the inquiry in connection with the Via D’Amelio massacre case and for the disappearance of the “red agenda” belonging to the murdered judge Paolo Borsellino. In recent days, magistrates had formally notified him of his status as a defendant and had ordered searches at several of his properties.

The special Carabinieri unit ROS had executed six search warrants in the province of Rome. In addition to De Gennaro, also under investigation and subject to searches were justice collaborator Salvatore Contorno, DIS intelligence official Donatella Peruzzi, bodyguard Massimo Carnicelli, and former police inspector Francesco Pacetto.

According to the prosecution’s hypothesis, De Gennaro, with the help of his associates, had acted to prevent the repentant justice collaborator Contorno from giving statements before prosecutors, and had also concealed important documents related to his arrest in 1989 in Sicily. The investigation aimed to uncover the responsibilities of senior state officials in misdirecting the inquiry into Borsellino’s murder.

His lawyer, Francesco Bertorotta, who defended him together with the renowned professor Franco Coppi, said he was shocked and devastated. He blamed public pressure and the accusations against his client, saying these are the consequences of slanderous accusations that are thrown as food for public opinion. He added that he had known De Gennaro for 15 years and that beyond the professional relationship they had a strong friendship.

Meanwhile, Salvatore Borsellino, the brother of the murdered judge, reacted harshly toward the prosecutors and called them responsible for pushing him toward suicide. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was deeply shocked by this tragic passing.

Gianni De Gennaro was born in Reggio Calabria and was 78 years old at the time of his death. After graduating in law from La Sapienza University, he joined the State Police in 1973.

For 11 years he worked side by side with the legendary judge Giovanni Falcone in investigations against the mafia. De Gennaro led the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA) and in 2000 was appointed head of the Italian police, a position he held for seven years. He later headed the Intelligence Service (DIS), held senior institutional posts, and served as president of the defense company “Leonardo,” of “Banca Popolare di Bari,” and of the company “Eurolink,” which is involved in the project for the bridge over the Strait of Messina.