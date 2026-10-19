Protesters accuse police of violence: The beatings stopped as soon as the media appeared

Protesters accuse police of violence: The beatings stopped as soon as the media appeared

Several women who took part in today’s protest have denounced the violent behavior of the police forces toward them.

Të lidhura

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One of them said that the officers used violence and that it stopped immediately as soon as they saw the media.

Another protester claimed that the police also threw stones.

The third protester said she joined the rally because the cost of living in Albania is very high and it is impossible to survive on 500,000 old lek.

One of the protesters recounted that she and the girls had hidden from the police because they knew they would be caught. According to her, they hit her on the lip, beat them, and another girl was struck with a stone by the police. When the media arrived, the officers stopped the violence.

Another woman said they were hit with stones thrown by the police. When the journalists arrived, the officers merely pushed them after seeing the cameras.

The third protester stressed that they are protesting for their rights, demanding good schools and higher pensions because they are currently far too low. She added that even though the whole family works, they cannot make ends meet. According to her, nothing can be done with 500,000 lek, since food and everything else are extremely expensive. She also said that no one can stop them and that they have received threats telling them not to protest.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 20:12

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