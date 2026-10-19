Police forces in central Tirana, protesters detained near Socialist Party headquarters

On the seventh day of the popular revolt, the center of the capital has seen a heavy presence of State Police officers and Rapid Intervention Forces.

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According to reports from the scene, protesters were forcibly detained near the central headquarters of the Socialist Party, while cases of violence were also reported.

Dozens of police vans have formed a cordon around the area near the Ministry of the Interior and at the entrance to “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard.

Officers are strictly checking every group of young people attempting to gather or march toward central institutions, while detentions and arrests are carried out immediately. This has turned the area into a heavily policed perimeter.