Elderly resident outraged after police intervention near Medreseja: Edi Rama must leave, the country should be entrusted to young people

Elderly resident outraged after police intervention near Medreseja: Edi Rama must leave, the country should be entrusted to young people

The intervention by police forces in the capital’s residential areas has caused concern among the elderly and people with health problems as well. After clashes with protesters in the Medreseja area, an elderly resident described her experience live to News24’s microphone.

Të lidhura

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Shaken by the use of tear gas and what she described as terror in the middle of the neighborhood, the woman sharply criticized the police’s treatment of young people. She called for the immediate departure of the old political class and urged young people to take over the running of the country.

The Medreseja resident said:

“Shame! They are terrorizing us in our neighborhood! They frightened us; we have health problems. Are you going to set Albania on fire with the police?! Every time we have gone out, we have told them, ‘Don’t!’ If the youth dies, we will die too. Shame, shame!

Let Edi Rama leave as soon as possible, let Sali Berisha leave! Let the youth live in peace, let the new generation take over this country! Listening to these idiots on television… they have turned everything into a monopoly; only MPs work and only they give their signatures! I am a worker, I spent 35 years in a printing house, and now they won’t let me work anymore!”


Shtuar 19.10.2026 20:13

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