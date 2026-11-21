Found dead at a fish farm in Istog, Prosecution: autopsy will determine cause of death

A man was found without signs of life this morning at his workplace, a fish farm in Istog.

The news was initially confirmed by the Kosovo Police, which went to the scene together with the emergency team.

Të lidhura None found

The Basic Prosecution in Peja announced that the victim’s lifeless body has been sent for autopsy by order of the Serious Crimes prosecutor.

According to the spokesperson of this prosecution, Shkodran Nikçi, the cause of death will be made known after the autopsy is completed.

The Prosecution’s response states that other actions are being taken in coordination with the Kosovo Police to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

The Kosovo Police in the Peja region provided additional details about the case, noting that the incident occurred today, on 21.11.2026, at around 07:00.

According to the announcement, the victim, an adult male, was found unconscious at the fish farm where he worked, while the on-duty doctor confirmed death at the scene.

The State Prosecutor also went to the scene and, in consultation with him, the case “Death investigation” was initiated, while the lifeless body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Investigations continue with the aim of fully clarifying the circumstances of this case.