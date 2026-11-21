Political analyst Sadri Ramabaja has raised the question of whether the Student List in Serbia is a real political force or simply a temporary union against President Aleksandar Vučić.

According to him, the movement has managed to bring together individuals with different professional, ideological, and political backgrounds, including academics, experts, intellectuals, activists, and citizens who previously had no significant experience in parliamentary politics.

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This heterogeneity, Ramabaja emphasizes, was an advantage during the mobilization phase against the regime, but it could turn into a source of conflict once in power.

In his analysis, he distinguishes at least three orientations within the new majority: the institutional reform current, which seeks the rule of law, judicial independence, transparency, the fight against corruption, and the depoliticization of the administration; the national sovereignty current, which sees Serbia as a state that must preserve traditional positions on national issues, especially regarding Kosovo, the Republika Srpska in Bosnia, and relations with Russia; and the European orientation current, which treats EU integration as a strategic objective and democratic reform as a condition for the modernization of the state.

Ramabaja notes that these orientations are not necessarily incompatible in every respect, but the differences become decisive when concrete decisions must be made on foreign policy and security.

As an example, he mentions the relationship with Russia, for which the student movement has not presented a clear platform on imposing sanctions on Moscow and has maintained a reserved stance.

Even more significant is the stance toward Kosovo: the list has not questioned the recognition of its independence and has defended Serbia’s traditional constitutional position.

Therefore, according to Ramabaja, the victory of the student movement should not automatically be read as a victory of a new liberal-democratic orientation in all aspects of Serbian politics; there may be democratization of internal procedures without a democratization of the state doctrine toward neighbors, a distinction that is essential for Kosovo.