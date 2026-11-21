Son of Sylë Dakaj reacts after father’s murder in Suhareka: “Ah dad, you left us in a bad way…

On Wednesday of this week, a fatal shooting was recorded in Suhareka. According to initial suspicions, the serious incident occurred after a conflict over a parking space.

According to Klan Kosova, the victim is Sylë Dakaj, who at the time of the attack was near his wife and their minor daughter.

Të lidhura None found

The victim’s son, Arianit, expressed his pain over the loss of his father through a Facebook post, in which he did not spare words toward the perpetrator of the crime.

“Ah dad, you left us in a bad way, but such was your fate… in the hands of that criminal and that dog, because I don’t even know what else to say to him. May Allah repay him just as he did to us. I have left that filthy one in Allah’s hands. Dad, may you rest peacefully in Paradise and may Allah send you to Paradise. May Allah repay that infidel, that faithless and inhuman one,” Arianit wrote.

Police arrested the suspect Rrahman Hoti, shortly after he allegedly committed the serious crime. A one-month detention measure has been imposed on him.