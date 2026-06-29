Prosecution’s detention request sheds light on the incident in Ferizaj in which a 32-year-old man was killed

The Basic Prosecution Office in Ferizaj has submitted to the Basic Court in Ferizaj a request to impose a detention measure on Arjeta Roshaj, who is suspected of the killing that took place in Ferizaj on June 28, 2026.

The request obtained by “Betimi për Drejtësi” states that on June 28, 2026, at around 22:40, on “Sejdi Sejdiu” street in Ferizaj, specifically in an apartment rented by the defendant’s father, M.B., the suspect took the life of the now deceased F.H.

Të lidhura None found

According to the description presented in this document, the deceased had gone to the apartment where the defendant was staying and, during his time there, a disagreement arose between them that ended in a physical altercation. Afterwards, the defendant is suspected of having taken the now deceased man’s firearm and firing one shot in his direction, causing fatal injuries from which he died at the scene.

Through these actions, she is suspected of committing the criminal offense of “Murder,” as provided for under Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

The Prosecution has assessed that the conditions for detention have been met and that there is sufficient evidence supporting the grounded suspicion. Among them is the report on the temporary seizure of items, dated 29.06.2026, through which the firearm suspected of being used in the commission of the criminal offense was seized. Also mentioned are the statements of witnesses H.R. and M.N., which, according to the request, fully confirm the factual situation presented in its operative part.

According to the Prosecution, the defendant lives and works in France, while she had come to the Republic of Kosovo for a temporary stay. This circumstance, according to the prosecuting authority, shows that there is a real and serious risk that, if left at liberty, she may flee to avoid criminal responsibility, thereby hindering the successful conduct of the criminal proceedings.

The request also states that, if allowed to defend herself while at liberty, there is a risk that the defendant may influence witnesses in order for them to change their statements in her favor.

The Prosecution considers that detention should also be imposed because of the serious nature of the criminal offense, its punishability, as well as the circumstances in which it is suspected to have been committed.

“…the fact that after a disagreement and physical altercation with the now deceased F.H., the defendant took the firearm from the now deceased man and fired once in his direction, taking his life, the manner in which the criminal offense was committed, the use of the firearm, and the consequence caused, namely the loss of a person’s life, indicate a high degree of danger to society,” the request states.

For these reasons, the Prosecution assesses that alternative measures are not sufficient to ensure the successful conduct of the criminal proceedings. /Betimi për Drejtësi