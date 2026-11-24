The latest data from the State Statistical Office show that programmers are the highest-paid professionals in North Macedonia. Their average salary is 110,801 denars, or around 1,802 euros.

Second place goes to employees in scientific research and development, who earn an average net salary of 87,241 denars, equivalent to around 1,419 euros.

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The list continues with the air transport sector, where the average salary is 78,564 denars, or around 1,277 euros. In fourth place are employees in warehousing and support activities for transportation, earning 74,905 denars, or approximately 1,218 euros.

Rounding out the top five highest-earning professions is the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, with an average net salary of 71,991 denars, or around 1,171 euros.

At the other end of the ranking are professions with the lowest earnings, whose salaries are at least three times—and in some cases more than four times—lower than those of the highest-paid professions. The lowest-paid employees work in security and investigation activities, with an average salary of 28,056 denars, or around 456 euros.

They are followed by employees in fishing and aquaculture, earning 30,750 denars, or around 500 euros, while the average salary in the manufacture of leather and related leather products is 32,319 denars, or approximately 526 euros.

According to calculations by the State Statistical Office, the average monthly net salary for employees nationwide in September 2026 was 49,141 denars, or around 799 euros. This figure represents an increase of 8.1 percent compared with September 2025.