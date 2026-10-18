Police on incident at Democratic Party headquarters: We were attacked with Molotov cocktails, used tear gas

The State Police has given its version of events at the headquarters of the Democratic Party. According to the police, several masked protesters entered the building’s exterior areas while evading police pursuit, but continued attacking officers.

Të lidhura None found

In its official response, the police said its officers were attacked with Molotov cocktails by individuals described as violent. In response, the officers used tear gas.

The police denied other claims about the incident, calling them false and malicious.

“Police units responded to the attack with Molotov cocktails by violent protesters with tear gas,” the State Police statement said.