This Saturday, intensive rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect several counties across the country, while the most problematic situation is forecast in Vlora and Gjirokastër, where flooding and landslides cannot be ruled out.

According to forecasts, intensive to locally very intensive rainfall is expected in Vlora County, while rainfall in the counties of Berat, Korçë and Gjirokastër will be moderate to locally intensive.

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Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast in the counties of Elbasan and Fier, while in the rest of the country rainfall will be light to locally moderate.

Meanwhile, in the northeastern, eastern and southeastern parts of the country, at elevations above 500 metres above sea level, precipitation will fall as snow.

The main concern is centered on the counties of Vlora and Gjirokastër, where the high intensity of the rainfall could cause sudden rises in small mountain rivers and landslides.

In the urban areas of these counties, there is also a risk of localized flooding, depending on the condition of the drainage system.

The rainfall is also expected to increase water levels in the Shkumbin, Seman and Vjosa rivers.

As for temperatures, they will range from 10 to 14 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, from 8 to 14 degrees in low-lying areas, and from 2 to 10 degrees in mountainous areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, while along the coast and in mountainous areas they are expected to be strong at times.