Albanians are commemorating Independence Day today, which was proclaimed in Vlora on November 28, 1912, by Ismail Qemali. On this 113th anniversary, the holiday is being marked wherever Albanians live, united around the national flag.

The meeting at which independence was proclaimed was attended by 83 delegates from all Albanian territories, while 40 of them signed the Act of Independence.

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November 28 is a date of particular importance in Albanian history, as it is linked to two major events that took place in different years. On November 28, 1443, Gjergj Kastriot Skanderbeg liberated Kruja from Ottoman occupation and raised the flag over the city’s castle. This moment marked the beginning of a new stage in the history of the centuries-long anti-Ottoman resistance. Gjergj Kastrioti, who called himself the Lord of Arbëria, left the battlefield of Nish and headed toward Kruja at the head of 300 cavalrymen.

Four hundred and sixty-nine years later, on November 28, 1912, in what is also known as the “second November,” Ismail Qemaili proclaimed Albania’s independence and raised the flag in Vlora. The same date has also been designated a public holiday in the Republic of Kosovo.

During the proclamation of independence, Ismail Qemali declared: “With one voice, they decided that Albania should become its own, free and independent.”

Ismail Qemali’s journey toward Albania had begun on November 19, when he set out from Trieste for the Albanian coast with the aim of proclaiming independence.

On November 21, he arrived in Durrës aboard the Austrian Lloyd steamer “Baron Bruck” and was received at the residence of Dom Nikollë Kacorri. Just one week later, Dom Nikollë Kacorri would take office as the first deputy prime minister of the government of November 28. According to correspondence between Eqrem Bej Vlora and Mustafa Kruja, it had initially been planned for the flag to be raised on November 22 in Durrës, in order to prevent the occupying armies from advancing further into Albanian territory.

The tense situation in Durrës prompted Ismail Qemali to send a telegram to delegates from all the territories, asking them to set out for Vlora, his hometown.

Meanwhile, as Serbian forces advanced rapidly toward central Albania, patriotic groups in Elbasan on November 25, in Tirana and Durrës on November 26, and in Kavaja, Peqin and Lushnjë on November 27 raised the national flag without waiting for the proceedings of the Assembly of Vlora.

Another event linked to November 28 is the launch of Radio Tirana’s first broadcasts, which began transmitting on November 28, 1938. On the same date, but in 1955, the legendary commander Adem Jashari was born.