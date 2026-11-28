The legal clash between OpenAI and Apple has widened after the company behind ChatGPT filed a counterclaim in a federal court in California. In it, Apple is accused of misappropriating trade secrets and obstructing OpenAI’s cooperation with electronics suppliers.

According to OpenAI, Apple used its position in the market to pressure suppliers that had cooperative relationships with it. The company claims that some of them withdrew or avoided working with OpenAI, fearing they could damage their business relationships with Apple.

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The counterclaim also involves a former OpenAI employee who left the company to return to Apple. OpenAI claims that he had obtained confidential information about its plans for new devices and projects expected to be developed in the future.

The documents filed with the court mention materials such as images of devices that have not yet been made public, engineering data, information about manufacturing processes, and details about relationships with suppliers.

Another part of the allegations concerns Apple’s employment contracts. OpenAI says that some provisions in these agreements restrict employees from moving to rival companies and make it more difficult to recruit engineers.

Apple has rejected the claims, describing them as an attempt by OpenAI to divert attention from the case it originally brought. The company insists that its lawsuit concerns the acquisition and use of confidential information by former employees.

The legal proceedings between the two companies began in July 2026, when Apple sued OpenAI and two of its former employees. In that case, Apple claimed that they had obtained secret data about product development and the supply chain.

The conflict is unfolding as OpenAI prepares to enter the consumer electronics sector more forcefully, a market in which Apple has an established position.