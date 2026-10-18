Milan tense: 160 arrested within four hours, damage and looting in the city center

Around 160 people have been arrested in Milan over the past four hours following new incidents reported in the city center.

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It is reported that 80% of those detained are minors. Criminal proceedings may also be initiated against them for causing damage and resisting law enforcement.

The incidents also took place on Via Torino, one of Milan’s best-known shopping areas. Groups of young people damaged shops, removing tables and chairs from businesses. Clothing and footwear stores were particularly targeted, while rubbish bins were moved into the streets.

Italian media report that some of the youths forced their way into a shop and caused considerable damage. As a precautionary measure, the metro station at Piazza Duomo remains closed.

Police officers injured during yesterday’s clashes told Italian media that all necessary measures must be taken to deal with this difficult situation and ensure the safety of residents and tourists.