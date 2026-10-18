Hearing on the attack on the Ibër-Lepenc canal to take place on Monday

The next court hearing in the Ibër-Lepenc case has been scheduled for Monday at 1:15 p.m. at the Palace of Justice in Pristina. The proceedings concern the terrorist attack that struck the Ibër-Lepenc canal on November 29, 2024, in the area of the village of Varagë, in the municipality of Zubin-Potok.

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According to the indictment filed by Kosovo’s Special Prosecution, the three defendants are charged with the criminal offense of illegal possession of weapons. Meanwhile, Jovan Viqentijeviq and Dragisha Viqentijeviq also face more serious criminal allegations, including endangering the constitutional order by damaging or destroying public equipment and installations, committing terrorist acts, and espionage.

The indictment against the defendants was filed by the Special Prosecution on December 9, 2025.

Based on this indictment, the defendants have direct links to the attack that caused major damage to the Ibër-Lepenc canal, one of the country’s most strategic water and energy infrastructure facilities.