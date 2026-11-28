Police have arrested 43-year-old Russian national Aleksei Shopka in Cyprus. Known by the nickname “the Chinese,” he is suspected of taking part in the killing of Vangelis Zambounis, or “Zambon,” who was executed in January 2024 near the petrol station he owned in the Neos Kosmos area of Athens.

Shopka is believed to be one of the two men who carried out the attack. He was detained at the end of August 2026 in the northern part of Cyprus after local authorities received information about his whereabouts. According to reports by Greek media, the suspect had been hiding in the territory for around 13 months.

Të lidhura None found

The evidence that led to his identification was obtained from four security-camera videos. The recordings showed the movements of the two perpetrators after the crime, as well as their attempt to dispose of the weapons used.

After the killing, the suspects went to a residence in Aspropyrgos, which is believed to have been used as a hideout. Camera footage shows them carrying the automatic weapons used in the attack.

Other videos show the moment they used a chainsaw in the basement of the residence to destroy the weapons. In one of the recordings, one of the men can be heard speaking in Russian with another person and telling him that the evidence had been eliminated.

One of the final images, in which the face of one of the perpetrators could be clearly seen, was compared by Greek investigators with the photograph included in an asylum application file. This verification helped the authorities determine that the person was Aleksei Shopka and link him to the killing.

His detention in the northern part of Cyprus encountered legal obstacles, as the status of the territory does not allow the usual cooperation procedure between Cypriot and Greek authorities to be followed.

Shopka was reportedly found on August 24 in Agios Amvrosios, in the Kyrenia region, where he was staying without a valid permit. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that in July 2026 he had illegally entered a military zone near Tympos, crossed into territory controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, and then returned to the northern part.

The attack on Vangelis Zambounis took place in the early hours of January 14, 2024. The perpetrators approached his car, which was parked near the petrol station, and opened fire with automatic weapons. Ninety-seven shell casings were found at the scene. After the burst of gunfire, one of the attackers opened the vehicle door and also shot the victim with a pistol.

The car used by the perpetrators was later found burned on one of Athens’ main roads. Zambounis was a well-known figure in organized crime in Greece, and his name had previously appeared in investigations into the activities of criminal groups. In 2018, he survived another assassination attempt in Piraeus.

Investigators suspect that the execution was linked to conflicts between rival groups involved in what is known as the “Greek Mafia.” These groups are believed to have been fighting for control of illegal activities, particularly cigarette smuggling.