A Mi-17 military helicopter crashed in Peru’s Ayacucho region, killing eight people. Pilot Enzo Espinosa Roque, the only survivor, suffered serious injuries and was urgently taken to a hospital in Lima for treatment.

According to Peru’s Ministry of Defense, there were nine people on board the helicopter. The aircraft was returning from a rescue operation during which it had been sent to help a military patrol stranded in the valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, known as VRAEM.

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Among those killed were five crew members and three military personnel. Pilot Enzo Espinosa Roque was the accident’s sole survivor and was transported to the capital because of his serious medical condition.

Peruvian authorities have not yet determined what caused the crash. Meanwhile, an investigation has begun to clarify the circumstances of the incident in the VRAEM area, which has considerable land planted with coca and is also known for the activities of criminal groups involved in drug trafficking.

This is the second fatal accident this year in Peru involving an Mi-17 military helicopter. A similar incident occurred in February, when a helicopter of the same make crashed during a rescue mission following floods in the Arequipa region. At that time, 15 people died, including seven children.