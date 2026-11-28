Massive protest against the government and Edi Rama in Tirana today, students and citizens gather to demand the prime minister’s resignation

On Independence Day, students, citizens and Albanians from inside and outside the country are expected to gather today in Tirana for a protest against the government.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Ministry of Education, after which protesters are expected to march toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

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For days, organizers and protesters have called for mass mobilization, also demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Meanwhile, the State Police has taken heightened measures to ensure order and security during the rally. Around 2,000 officers are expected to be deployed in the field, while the director general of the State Police, Skënder Hita, has held a meeting with the heads of the relevant structures, where instructions were issued for the smooth running of the protest and an action plan was drawn up.

FNSH forces, Eagle units and the Traffic Police will be on standby. Security measures will also extend to key institutions, including the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament and the headquarters of the Socialist Party.

Thorough checks are also expected at border crossing points to verify people entering Albania from Kosovo and North Macedonia, as part of the measures taken for the protest.

Meanwhile, road traffic in the capital will be restricted depending on the route followed by the protesters. The deployment of police forces in the field will begin at 7:00 a.m.