PDK criticizes recent appointments, Musliu-Shoshi tells Konjufca: “Stop with the nephews and nieces

PDK criticizes recent appointments, Musliu-Shoshi tells Konjufca: “Stop with the nephews and nieces

Recent appointments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora have drawn sharp criticism from Ariana Musliu-Shoshi, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party of Kosovo. She claims those appointed are relatives of politicians.

In a post addressed to Minister Glauk Konjufca, Musliu-Shoshi wrote: “Stop with the nephews and nieces.” The lawmaker said appointments in diplomacy should be based on merit, professionalism and legal criteria, not family or party interests.

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PDK’s response came just hours after the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo called on Konjufca to provide a public explanation. AAK asked whether Decision No. 113/2024 had been revoked. Signed in April 2024 by former minister Donika Gërvalla, the decision prohibited the placement of officials’ and diplomats’ relatives in ministry jobs.

AAK cited five appointments to Kosovo’s missions in Washington, Berlin, Iowa, The Hague and Copenhagen. The alliance claims those appointed have family or political ties to people in power.

One case that has drawn attention is the appointment of Lumturie Lipoveci as an adviser at Kosovo’s embassy in The Hague. Lipoveci is the aunt of Vetëvendosje lawmaker Krenare Çerkini. Çerkini told Bota Sot that reports linking the appointment to her position were inaccurate, stressing that Lipoveci has worked in diplomacy for nearly a decade.

At the time of publication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora had not yet responded to AAK’s question about Decision No. 113/2024.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 09:32

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