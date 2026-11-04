Chief prosecutor appoints prosecutors to oversee prosecution offices across the country

Chief prosecutor appoints prosecutors to oversee prosecution offices across the country

Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi has decided to assign prosecutors from the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor (ZKPSH) to oversee the Appeals Prosecution Office, the Special Prosecution Office and the basic prosecution offices across the country.

A statement from the State Prosecutor says the decision aims to improve the efficiency of the prosecution offices, ensure consistent application of practices and guarantee compliance with the law.

Të lidhura

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The assigned prosecutors will monitor the management and efficiency of the offices they oversee. They will also provide support and advice on implementing ZKPSH guidelines and decisions.

Their duties include monitoring the handling of older and priority cases, identifying institutional challenges and problems, and overseeing the implementation of mandatory case reviews.

As part of this work, the assigned prosecutors will attend meetings of the respective prosecution offices’ collegiums.

The statement emphasizes that the oversight will be carried out without compromising prosecutors’ functional independence.

According to the State Prosecutor, the decision also aims to strengthen institutional accountability and transparency, and improve internal coordination and communication in pursuit of the institution’s priorities and objectives.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 09:32

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