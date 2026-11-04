Paca details anti-drug trafficking operation: Two foreign nationals among five arrested

Five people were arrested last night in an operation against drug trafficking carried out by the Special Prosecution Office in cooperation with the Kosovo Police and the Kosovo Intelligence Agency. More than 37 kilograms of a substance suspected to be heroin were also seized during the operation.

At a press conference, Dren Paca, the acting prosecutor of the Special Prosecution Office, confirmed that two of the five people arrested are foreign nationals. He described the operation conducted with the Kosovo Police and the Kosovo Intelligence Agency as successful.

Të lidhura None found

Paca said the Special Prosecution Office would continue its fight against organized crime and drug trafficking, regardless of who is behind these activities.

Because the investigation is still in its early stages, he urged caution and restraint when publishing information about the case.