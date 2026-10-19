Orthodox Church condemns violence after incident in the courtyard of Tirana Cathedral

Orthodox Church condemns violence after incident in the courtyard of Tirana Cathedral

The Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania has reacted to the incident that took place in the courtyard of the “Resurrection of Christ” Cathedral in Tirana during a protest held that afternoon in the capital.

Të lidhura

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In its official statement, the Church expressed concern about the situation and stressed that sacred spaces cannot be used as stages for conflicts or clashes.

“The ‘Resurrection of Christ’ Cathedral is a sacred place of prayer, a place where holy services are held and where a culture of peace is preached,” the statement said.

Through this position, the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania called on citizens to reject violence and turn to dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts.

The reaction came on a tense day for Tirana, where a youth protest was accompanied by incidents and clashes in various areas of the capital.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 22:25

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