For my children’s sake, you’ll regret it with me”/ Clash between two police officers during protest: “Don’t act like a brigadier general with me

For my children’s sake, you’ll regret it with me”/ Clash between two police officers during protest: “Don’t act like a brigadier general with me

Today’s protest was also marked by a heated argument between two police officers.

Të lidhura

None found

One of them, who appears to be a superior, asks his colleague to escort citizens to their homes, telling him: “Fine, go escort them home. We’re working here, brother.”

The other officer appears unwilling to follow the order and responds: “Brother, don’t speak to me like that again, because you were wrong. You spoke to me very badly. I felt sorry for you.”

Following this, the superior responds in a firm tone: “You felt sorry, then go escort them home.”

The verbal clash between the two officers continues loudly, while the argument can also be heard by the citizens present at the time.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 22:25

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