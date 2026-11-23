Heavy rain and strong winds cause damage in Shkodër, disrupting power and roads and damaging homes and a school

Overnight, heavy rain and strong winds caused problems in several municipalities in Shkodër County. The most serious situation was reported in Fushë-Arrëz, where homes were damaged, as was the roof of a nine-year school in Iballë and several rural roads.

According to information from the Shkodër Prefecture, strong winds in Shkodër Municipality brought down several trees, which municipal services worked to clear.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, power outages were reported mainly in Malësia e Madhe and Vau i Dejës.

The most widespread problems were recorded in Fushë-Arrëz. In addition to damage to homes and the nine-year school in Iballë, runoff carrying water, rocks and soil damaged rural roads.

Power outages have been reported in almost all administrative units of the municipality.

The Fushë-Arrëz–Bardhet road, which was temporarily blocked overnight after a tree fell, has reopened following work by municipal services.

Problems were also reported on the Koplik–Bogë, Dedaj–Razëm and Bogë–Theth roads, where rocks and debris have fallen. Work crews are continuing to clear the roads. Rain mixed with snow was recorded at Qafë Thore, but the road remains passable.

As for water levels, the Directorate of Irrigation and Drainage says they remain below danger thresholds, with no problems reported at water infrastructure facilities.

Meanwhile, OSHEE teams are continuing fieldwork to repair faults and restore electricity supplies.

The Shkodër Prefecture says it is monitoring the situation in cooperation with local authorities and relevant institutions, focusing on public safety and assistance in affected areas.